Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3,916.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,851,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805,372 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KE were worth $32,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get KE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 3,203.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,769,000 after buying an additional 7,760,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 299.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,135,000 after buying an additional 5,490,172 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 777.5% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 4,771,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after buying an additional 4,228,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $81,473,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $54,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.