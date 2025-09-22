Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,927,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,177 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.67% of StoneCo worth $30,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 327.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 143.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $19.40 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $643.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

