Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.97% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 2,137.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

