Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 371.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $38,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $8,516,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $1,476,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 50.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $146.18 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.51.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Ross Stores Profile



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

