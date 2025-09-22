Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364,066 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.4% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.15.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

