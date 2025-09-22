Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,933 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,477.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,465.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,715.68. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

