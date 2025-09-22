Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,852,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $52,699,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 3,195.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 368,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 356,858 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 25,946.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,035 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 415,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 108,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

SPXC stock opened at $187.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.