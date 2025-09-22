Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,349,790 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,349,790 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $43,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 197,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 224,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

