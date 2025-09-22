Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,951,550 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,951,550 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $659,424.36. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $553,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,473.40. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,098 shares of company stock valued at $678,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

