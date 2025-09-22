Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 200,060 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of Brinker International worth $33,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock worth $10,754,785. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $136.04 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.73 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.59.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

