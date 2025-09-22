Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 309,098 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,098 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,669 shares of company stock worth $42,333,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE ICE opened at $169.65 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

