Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 39,159 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,159 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $24,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price objective (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 1.4%

FSLR opened at $212.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.