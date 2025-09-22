Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 80,152 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,152 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.50% of NetScout Systems worth $26,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 262.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $216,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,092.49. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $806,520. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $358,873 in the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTCT opened at $25.83 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

