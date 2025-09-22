Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 81,348 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $33,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $254.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $352.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

