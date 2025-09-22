Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 887 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,332,000 after acquiring an additional 781,587 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $238,818,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $233,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,683,000 after acquiring an additional 377,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 155.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,092 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.67.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $479.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.85. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

