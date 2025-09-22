Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,718 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.37% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $40,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.81. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,545,612.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 143,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,924. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,106 shares in the company, valued at $40,905,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TARS. Zacks Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.