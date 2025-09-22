Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,718 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.37% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $40,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TARS opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.81. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.76.
Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,545,612.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 143,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,924. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,106 shares in the company, valued at $40,905,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TARS. Zacks Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
