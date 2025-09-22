Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,747 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.19% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $34,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $46.91.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

