Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,572 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Exelixis worth $27,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $572,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $40.10 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

