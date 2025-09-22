Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,215 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,027,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $33,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,061.12. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $4,214,010 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $173.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $180.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

