Australian Finance Group (ASX:AFG) Insider Sells A$2,102,395.80 in Stock

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) insider Brett McKeon sold 832,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.53, for a total value of A$2,102,395.80.
Brett McKeon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Brett McKeon sold 500,000 shares of Australian Finance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.56, for a total value of A$1,279,500.00.
Australian Finance Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.
Australian Finance Group Increases Dividend
Australian Finance Group Company Profile
Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments: Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Finance Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.