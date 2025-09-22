Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AVY opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $224.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

