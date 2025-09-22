Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,386 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after buying an additional 82,706 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $12,890,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

