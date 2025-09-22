BanColombia S.A. $CIB Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BanColombia were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIB. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BanColombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of BanColombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BanColombia by 4,800.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BanColombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BanColombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BanColombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BanColombia in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BanColombia currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

BanColombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BanColombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

BanColombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. BanColombia had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BanColombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

