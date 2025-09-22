BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 25,631.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606,566 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.73% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 274,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 670,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475,564 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,769 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 971,040 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,145.52. This trade represents a 51.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3%

BCRX stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

