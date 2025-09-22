Brady (NYSE:BRC) CEO Sells $1,901,102.01 in Stock

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,901,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,855.60. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brady Stock Down 2.1%

BRC stock opened at $80.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brady

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brady by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

