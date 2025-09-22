Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,235,784. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,914,341 shares of company stock valued at $662,228,310. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.