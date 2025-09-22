Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.48 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

