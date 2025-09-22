Canoe Financial LP Sells 103,200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Canoe Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,328,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103,200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

GOOGL opened at $254.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.41. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.