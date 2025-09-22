Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) CTO Sells $2,126,000.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLPGet Free Report) CTO Gaurav Singal sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,865.79. The trade was a 83.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.63 on Monday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $779.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8,886.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 136.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

