CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $1,438,500.00 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,214.02. This represents a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

John Page Goodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, John Page Goodson sold 42,531 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $416,378.49.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,745,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 344,771 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 736.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.