Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $67.60 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 183,589 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 11.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $67,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,914,341 shares of company stock worth $662,228,310 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

