Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $113.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $114.83.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

