Critical Comparison: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands and Albertsons Companies are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Newell Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Newell Brands and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 4 4 0 2.50 Albertsons Companies 1 5 11 0 2.59

Dividends

Newell Brands currently has a consensus target price of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 34.49%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus target price of $23.94, indicating a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Newell Brands pays out -47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albertsons Companies pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Albertsons Companies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Newell Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and Albertsons Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $7.58 billion 0.31 -$216.00 million ($0.59) -9.37 Albertsons Companies $81.01 billion 0.12 $958.60 million $1.64 10.91

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Newell Brands. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -3.29% 8.48% 2.05% Albertsons Companies 1.18% 37.92% 4.63%

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Newell Brands on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands; small appliances under the Breville brand name in Europe; food and home storage products under the FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Ball, and Sistema brands; fresh preserving products; vacuum sealing products; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon brand; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, and Sharpie brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products, inlcuding technical apparel and on-the-go beverageware under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, commercial products distributors, specialty retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, e-commerce retailers, and sporting goods, as well as direct to consumers online, select contract customers, and other professional customers. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

