Critical Survey: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health -1.03% N/A -0.51% DocGo -4.20% -3.26% -2.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ethema Health and DocGo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $6.02 million 0.26 -$2.06 million N/A N/A DocGo $616.55 million 0.23 $19.99 million ($0.19) -7.63

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Risk & Volatility

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ethema Health and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 DocGo 0 3 2 0 2.40

DocGo has a consensus target price of $3.24, suggesting a potential upside of 123.28%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corporation operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. It offers rehabilitation services. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home, offices, and other locations; event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts; and total care management solutions comprising healthcare services and ancillary services, such as shelter. DocGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

