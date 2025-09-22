CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.