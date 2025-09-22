Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cummins alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $423.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.60 and a 200-day moving average of $339.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.