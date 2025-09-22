Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Amit Agarwal Sells 10,094 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,356,229.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,350.40. This represents a 86.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Datadog alerts:

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 18 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $2,434.14.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $4,493,288.40.

On Monday, September 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 44,444 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $6,148,382.96.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Amit Agarwal sold 23,058 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $3,017,600.46.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.82 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.64, a PEG ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.