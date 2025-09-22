Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:DVN opened at $33.97 on Monday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

