Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Stock Price Down 23.5% – Should You Sell?

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13. 119,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 17,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

About Devonian Health Group

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

