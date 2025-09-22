Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Stock Price Down 23.5% – What’s Next?

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report) was down 23.5% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 119,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 17,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Devonian Health Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$19.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Devonian Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devonian Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devonian Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.