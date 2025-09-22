Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $290.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.63 and a 12-month high of $544.93.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,178,511.36. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.32.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

