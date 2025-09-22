e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,621,800.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,096,400. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kory Marchisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $1,893,451.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $140.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $150.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56,559 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 513,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 265,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

