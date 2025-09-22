Equitable (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $2,144,455.22 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,551 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,144,455.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 690,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,448,561.16. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Equitable alerts:

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Mark Pearson sold 149 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $8,116.03.

On Monday, August 18th, Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $2,106,085.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $1,566,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $1,566,600.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $54.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equitable

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 35.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,000.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 87,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 128.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQH

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.