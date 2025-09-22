Equity Residential $EQR Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

EQR stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.53%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

