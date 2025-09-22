Eric Sprink Sells 10,683 Shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Sprink sold 10,683 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.65, for a total transaction of $1,224,805.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,192,411.15. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.5%

CCB opened at $113.61 on Monday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 28.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price target on Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

