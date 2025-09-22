Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) vs. American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 44.48% 6.20% 3.78% American Assets Trust 16.26% 6.47% 2.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and American Assets Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $503.26 million 11.85 $203.00 million $1.18 25.50 American Assets Trust $457.86 million 2.77 $72.82 million $1.16 17.89

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 117.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82 American Assets Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $35.18, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats American Assets Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

