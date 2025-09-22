Exchange Bank Sells 261 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Exchange Bank trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 3,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,914,341 shares of company stock valued at $662,228,310. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average of $143.85. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

