Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 25,158 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $669.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

