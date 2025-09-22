Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,706 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.20% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 302.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 62,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8,947.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $408,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $671,504.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,542.88. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $400,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,712.44. This trade represents a 33.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,792 shares of company stock worth $2,084,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

