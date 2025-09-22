Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,832 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,547.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 274,964 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.62 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.